Which term is used to denote the type of visual sensory memory that is retained for approximately one-quarter of a second?
A
Procedural memory
B
Iconic memory
C
Short-term memory
D
Echoic memory
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the question is asking about a specific type of sensory memory related to vision, which lasts for a very brief period.
Recall that sensory memory is the initial stage of memory that holds sensory information for a short time before it is processed further.
Identify that iconic memory is the term used for visual sensory memory, which retains images for about one-quarter of a second.
Differentiate iconic memory from other types of memory mentioned: procedural memory (skills and actions), short-term memory (temporary storage of information), and echoic memory (auditory sensory memory).
Conclude that the correct term for visual sensory memory lasting approximately one-quarter of a second is iconic memory.
