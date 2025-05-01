Which of the following is an example of role conflict in social psychology?
A
A manager delegates tasks to employees based on their strengths.
B
A student feels nervous before taking an important exam.
C
A person learns new skills to adapt to a recent job promotion.
D
A person who is both a parent and an employee struggles to attend a child's school event because of a work meeting scheduled at the same time.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of role conflict in social psychology, which occurs when a person faces incompatible demands from different social roles they occupy simultaneously.
Identify the different roles involved in the example, such as being a parent and being an employee, which represent two distinct social roles with their own expectations.
Recognize that role conflict arises when the expectations of these roles clash, such as needing to attend a child's school event (parent role) while also having a work meeting scheduled at the same time (employee role).
Compare the given options to see which one best illustrates this clash of role expectations, focusing on situations where fulfilling one role makes it difficult to fulfill another.
Conclude that the example describing a person struggling to attend a child's school event due to a work meeting is a clear case of role conflict, as it involves conflicting demands from two social roles.
Watch next
Master Social Psychology with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah