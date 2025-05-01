In the context of social psychology, managers today are finding that diverse employees:
A
bring a variety of perspectives that can enhance creativity and problem-solving within organizations
B
prefer to work in isolation rather than in teams
C
are less adaptable to organizational change than homogeneous groups
D
tend to have more conflicts that always reduce team performance
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the context of the problem, which is about the impact of employee diversity in social psychology within organizations.
Step 2: Recall that social psychology studies how individuals' thoughts, feelings, and behaviors are influenced by the actual or implied presence of others, including group dynamics in workplaces.
Step 3: Consider research findings that show diverse groups bring different perspectives, experiences, and ideas, which can enhance creativity and problem-solving abilities in teams.
Step 4: Evaluate the incorrect options by reflecting on evidence that diversity does not necessarily lead to isolation, less adaptability, or always more conflicts that reduce performance; rather, diversity can improve outcomes when managed well.
Step 5: Conclude that the most supported statement is that diverse employees bring a variety of perspectives that enhance creativity and problem-solving within organizations.
