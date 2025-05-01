Which of the following statements is true of millennials in the context of cultural psychology?
A
Millennials are known for resisting social change and maintaining established cultural norms.
B
Millennials tend to value diversity and are generally more accepting of different cultural backgrounds.
C
Millennials are less likely than previous generations to use technology in their daily lives.
D
Millennials typically prefer traditional hierarchical workplace structures over collaborative environments.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of cultural psychology, which studies how cultural contexts influence human behavior, beliefs, and values across different groups, including generational cohorts like millennials.
Step 2: Identify key characteristics commonly attributed to millennials in cultural psychology research, such as their attitudes toward diversity, technology use, social change, and workplace preferences.
Step 3: Evaluate each statement by comparing it to established findings about millennials: for example, millennials are generally known for embracing diversity and social change rather than resisting it.
Step 4: Recognize that millennials are typically very comfortable with technology, often using it extensively in daily life, which contradicts the statement about them being less likely to use technology.
Step 5: Note that millennials often prefer collaborative and flexible workplace environments over traditional hierarchical structures, which helps determine the accuracy of the statements about workplace preferences.
