Why do motivations for self-consistency appear weaker among East Asians than among Westerners?
A
Western cultures discourage self-consistency, making it less important for Westerners.
B
East Asians have less developed cognitive abilities for self-reflection compared to Westerners.
C
East Asian societies value individualism more than Western societies, reducing the need for self-consistency.
D
East Asian cultures emphasize social harmony and adapting to group norms over maintaining personal consistency.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of self-consistency motivation, which refers to the desire to maintain a stable and coherent sense of self across different situations.
Recognize that cultural values influence the importance placed on self-consistency. Western cultures tend to emphasize individualism, encouraging people to maintain a consistent personal identity.
Note that East Asian cultures prioritize social harmony and interdependence, which means individuals often adapt their behavior to fit group norms rather than strictly maintaining personal consistency.
Analyze how this cultural emphasis on adapting to social contexts can make motivations for self-consistency appear weaker among East Asians compared to Westerners.
Conclude that the difference in motivation arises from cultural values: East Asian cultures value social harmony and flexibility over personal consistency, whereas Western cultures emphasize individualism and self-consistency.
