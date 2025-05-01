According to Margie Lachman and her colleagues, as compared to young adults, those in middle age are more likely to perceive themselves as being in control of their lives and to experience a sense of responsibility for others.
A
Report fewer social connections and less engagement in community activities.
B
Are less likely to feel responsible for others and tend to have lower self-control.
C
Are more likely to perceive themselves as being in control of their lives and to experience a sense of responsibility for others.
D
Experience significantly higher levels of cognitive decline than young adults.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Carefully read the statements provided about middle-aged adults compared to young adults, focusing on perceptions of control, responsibility, social connections, and cognitive decline.
Step 2: Identify the key psychological concepts involved, such as perceived control, sense of responsibility, social engagement, and cognitive aging.
Step 3: Recall or review research findings by Margie Lachman and colleagues, which emphasize that middle-aged adults tend to have a stronger sense of control over their lives and feel more responsible for others compared to young adults.
Step 4: Evaluate each statement against these findings to determine which accurately reflects the psychological characteristics of middle-aged adults.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct statement is the one indicating that middle-aged adults are more likely to perceive themselves as being in control of their lives and to experience a sense of responsibility for others, as supported by Lachman's research.
