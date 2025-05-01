Which of the following is a true statement regarding remarriage in the United States?
A
Remarried couples are less likely to experience divorce than couples in their first marriage.
B
Remarriage rates in the United States have steadily increased over the past two decades.
C
The majority of divorced individuals in the United States eventually remarry.
D
Most remarriages in the United States occur within one year of divorce.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the context of remarriage in the United States by reviewing key statistics and trends related to divorce and remarriage rates.
Step 2: Analyze each statement carefully by comparing it with empirical data from reputable sources such as the U.S. Census Bureau or psychological research on family dynamics.
Step 3: Evaluate the statement 'Remarried couples are less likely to experience divorce than couples in their first marriage' by considering research findings on divorce rates among remarried couples versus first-time marriages.
Step 4: Consider the trend of remarriage rates over the past two decades to assess the accuracy of the statement 'Remarriage rates in the United States have steadily increased over the past two decades.'
Step 5: Focus on the statement 'The majority of divorced individuals in the United States eventually remarry' by examining longitudinal studies that track remarriage patterns after divorce, and compare it with the timing of remarriages to evaluate the last statement about remarriages occurring within one year.
