Which technique in the scientific method involves rewording a statement to check its meaning and interpretation?
A
Replication
B
Random sampling
C
Double-blind procedure
D
Paraphrasing
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the question is asking about a technique used in the scientific method to ensure clarity and correct interpretation of statements or hypotheses.
Review the given options: Replication, Random sampling, Double-blind procedure, and Paraphrasing (not listed as an option but mentioned as the correct answer).
Recall the definitions of each technique: Replication involves repeating studies to verify results; Random sampling is selecting participants randomly to represent a population; Double-blind procedure prevents bias by keeping both participants and experimenters unaware of conditions; Paraphrasing involves rewording statements to check understanding.
Identify that the technique which involves rewording a statement to check its meaning and interpretation is Paraphrasing, as it directly relates to clarifying and confirming comprehension.
Conclude that among the options, Paraphrasing is the correct technique for checking meaning and interpretation in the scientific method.
