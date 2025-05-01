Why is an operational definition necessary when reporting research findings in psychology?
A
It ensures that concepts are clearly defined so that other researchers can replicate the study.
B
It allows researchers to avoid using any statistical analysis in their studies.
C
It guarantees that the results will always support the original hypothesis.
D
It eliminates the need for ethical review in psychological research.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that an operational definition specifies how a concept or variable is measured or manipulated in a study, making abstract ideas concrete and measurable.
Recognize that clear operational definitions allow other researchers to understand exactly what was done in the study, which is essential for replicability.
Note that replicability is a cornerstone of scientific research because it helps verify the reliability and validity of findings.
Acknowledge that without operational definitions, concepts could be interpreted differently by different researchers, leading to inconsistent results.
Conclude that operational definitions do not eliminate the need for statistical analysis, guarantee results, or remove ethical considerations; their primary role is to ensure clarity and replicability.
