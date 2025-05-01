Which of the following scenarios best describes the bystander effect?
A
A person witnesses someone collapse in a crowded subway station but assumes someone else will help, so they do nothing.
B
An individual feels nervous when speaking in front of a large audience.
C
A person helps a stranger who has dropped their groceries in an empty parking lot.
D
A group of friends all agree to help organize a charity event together.
1
Step 1: Understand the definition of the bystander effect. The bystander effect is a social psychological phenomenon where individuals are less likely to offer help to a victim when other people are present, often because they assume someone else will intervene.
Step 2: Analyze each scenario to see if it involves multiple bystanders and a diffusion of responsibility, which are key elements of the bystander effect.
Step 3: Evaluate the first scenario: A person witnesses someone collapse in a crowded subway station but assumes someone else will help, so they do nothing. This clearly shows diffusion of responsibility in a group setting, matching the bystander effect.
Step 4: Consider the other scenarios: nervousness speaking in front of a crowd is related to social anxiety, helping a stranger in an empty parking lot involves no bystanders, and friends agreeing to help together is cooperative behavior, not bystander effect.
Step 5: Conclude that the first scenario best describes the bystander effect because it involves multiple witnesses and the assumption that others will take action, leading to inaction.
