Tanya drives to school every morning. Which of the following is considered an external (outside) influence on her driving behavior?
A
Her personal motivation to arrive early
B
Her mood when she wakes up
C
Traffic laws and speed limits
D
Her belief in her driving skills
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the difference between internal and external influences on behavior. Internal influences come from within the individual, such as motivation, mood, or beliefs.
Step 2: Identify the options that represent internal influences: 'Her personal motivation to arrive early', 'Her mood when she wakes up', and 'Her belief in her driving skills' are all internal because they originate inside Tanya.
Step 3: Recognize that external influences are factors outside the individual that affect behavior, such as environmental conditions, social rules, or physical surroundings.
Step 4: Analyze the option 'Traffic laws and speed limits' as an external influence because these are rules imposed by society and exist outside Tanya herself.
Step 5: Conclude that among the given options, 'Traffic laws and speed limits' is the external influence on Tanya's driving behavior.
