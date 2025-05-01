Which field of study examines the role of heredity in behavior?
A
Social psychology
B
Developmental psychology
C
Behavioral genetics
D
Cognitive neuroscience
Step 1: Understand the key terms in the question. 'Heredity' refers to the genetic transmission of traits from parents to offspring, and 'behavior' refers to the actions or reactions of an organism, often in response to the environment.
Step 2: Review the definitions of the given fields of study: Social psychology studies how individuals' behavior is influenced by social interactions; Developmental psychology focuses on how people grow and change over their lifespan; Cognitive neuroscience explores the neural mechanisms underlying cognition; Behavioral genetics investigates how genetic factors contribute to behavior.
Step 3: Identify which field specifically focuses on the influence of genetic inheritance on behavior, which involves studying the role of genes and heredity in shaping behavioral traits.
Step 4: Recognize that Behavioral genetics is the field dedicated to examining the role of heredity in behavior by analyzing genetic contributions and their interaction with the environment.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct answer is Behavioral genetics, as it directly addresses the question about heredity's role in behavior.
