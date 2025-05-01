Which statement best describes how heredity and environment interact to influence intelligence scores?
A
Genetic factors set a potential range for intelligence, while environmental factors determine where within that range an individual's intelligence score falls.
B
Neither heredity nor environment has any measurable impact on intelligence scores.
C
Heredity completely determines intelligence scores, and environmental influences are negligible.
D
Intelligence scores are determined solely by environmental factors, with heredity playing no significant role.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of intelligence as influenced by both heredity (genetic factors) and environment (external factors such as education, nutrition, and social experiences).
Recognize that heredity provides a potential range or limit for intelligence, meaning genes set boundaries within which intelligence can develop.
Acknowledge that environmental factors influence where an individual’s intelligence score falls within this genetically determined range by either enhancing or limiting cognitive development.
Evaluate the given statements by comparing them to this interaction model: heredity sets the range, environment determines the actual outcome within that range.
Conclude that the best description is the statement that genetic factors set a potential range for intelligence, while environmental factors determine where within that range an individual's intelligence score falls.
