In the context of genes and environment, biological predispositions toward behaviors are known as a ________.
A
genetic disposition
B
trait
C
genetic predisposition
D
instinct
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the key terms involved: 'genes and environment' refers to how both inherited genetic factors and external environmental influences shape behavior.
Recognize that a 'biological predisposition' means an inherited tendency or susceptibility toward certain behaviors or traits, which originates from one's genetic makeup.
Identify the term that specifically describes this inherited tendency toward behavior, which is commonly called a 'genetic predisposition'.
Differentiate 'genetic predisposition' from other options: a 'trait' is a characteristic but not necessarily inherited predisposition; 'instinct' refers to innate behaviors but not the genetic tendency itself.
Conclude that the correct term to fill in the blank is 'genetic predisposition' because it accurately captures the concept of inherited biological tendencies toward behavior.
Watch next
Master Introduction to Genetics with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah