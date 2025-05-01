One criticism of the psychoanalytic perspective is that it suggests which of the following about human behavior?
A
Behavior is primarily driven by unconscious motives that are difficult to scientifically observe or measure.
B
Social and cultural factors have no influence on personality development.
C
Genetic inheritance is the sole determinant of personality traits.
D
Personality is shaped entirely by conscious choices and rational thought.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the psychoanalytic perspective, which emphasizes the role of unconscious motives and conflicts in shaping human behavior.
Recognize that one key criticism of this perspective is its reliance on unconscious processes that are not directly observable or easily measured through scientific methods.
Evaluate the given options by comparing them to the core ideas of psychoanalysis: unconscious motives, influence of early experiences, and internal conflicts.
Identify that the correct criticism focuses on the difficulty of scientifically observing or measuring unconscious motives, rather than denying social, cultural, or genetic influences.
Conclude that the statement 'Behavior is primarily driven by unconscious motives that are difficult to scientifically observe or measure' best captures the main criticism of the psychoanalytic perspective.
