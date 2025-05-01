In the context of developmental psychology, what is generally considered the most effective approach for addressing patients who are routinely late for their appointments?
A
Immediately terminate the therapeutic relationship after repeated lateness.
B
Discuss the pattern of lateness with the patient and collaboratively explore underlying reasons and possible solutions.
C
Ignore the lateness and proceed with the session as usual to avoid confrontation.
D
Charge a financial penalty without discussing the issue with the patient.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the importance of the therapeutic relationship in developmental psychology, which emphasizes trust, collaboration, and open communication between therapist and patient.
Step 2: Recognize that repeated lateness can be a behavioral pattern that may reflect underlying issues such as anxiety, time management difficulties, or resistance to therapy.
Step 3: Approach the issue by discussing the pattern of lateness directly with the patient in a non-confrontational and empathetic manner, aiming to understand their perspective and any barriers they face.
Step 4: Collaboratively explore possible reasons for the lateness and work together to develop practical solutions or adjustments that support the patient's engagement and punctuality.
Step 5: Avoid punitive measures or ignoring the problem, as these approaches can damage the therapeutic alliance and reduce the effectiveness of treatment.
