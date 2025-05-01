According to Erikson's stages of psychosocial development, at what age do children typically begin to value friendships, participate in sporting events, and engage in social activities as part of developing a sense of competence?
A
Between 2 and 5 years old
B
Between 6 and 12 years old
C
Between birth and 1 year old
D
Between 13 and 18 years old
1
Identify the relevant stage in Erikson's theory that corresponds to the development of a sense of competence, which involves children valuing friendships, participating in sports, and engaging in social activities.
Recall that Erikson's stages are organized by age ranges and psychosocial challenges; the stage focusing on competence is known as 'Industry vs. Inferiority.'
Note that the 'Industry vs. Inferiority' stage typically occurs during the school-age years, where children develop skills and social relationships.
Match this stage to the age range provided in the options, which is between 6 and 12 years old.
Conclude that children between 6 and 12 years old are the ones who typically begin to value friendships, participate in sporting events, and engage in social activities as part of developing a sense of competence.
