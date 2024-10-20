Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Psychology1h 43m
- 2. Psychology Research2h 20m
- 3. Biological Psychology2h 41m
- 4. Sensation and Perception28m
- 5. Consciousness and Sleep32m
- 6. Learning41m
- 7. Memory34m
- 8. Cognition37m
- 9. Emotion and Motivation35m
- 10. Developmental Psychology33m
- 11. Personality48m
- 12. Social Psychology41m
3. Biological Psychology
Genes and Environment
Multiple Choice
Why are studies with twins useful in psychology?
A
They allow researchers to “control” for genetics or the environment.
B
They allow researchers to work with twice as many subjects.
C
They allow researchers to have a control group.
D
They allow researchers to have an experimental group.
