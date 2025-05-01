In the study of human behavior, which concept best describes the interaction between genetic inheritance (nature) and environmental influences (nurture)?
A
Environmental determinism, which claims that behavior is entirely shaped by external surroundings
B
Epigenetics, which explores how environmental factors can affect gene expression without altering the DNA sequence
C
Behaviorism, which focuses only on observable behaviors and ignores genetic factors
D
Genetic determinism, which states that behavior is solely determined by genes
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the key terms involved in the problem: 'genetic inheritance (nature)' refers to the biological and genetic factors passed down from parents, while 'environmental influences (nurture)' refer to external factors such as upbringing, culture, and experiences.
Step 2: Recognize that the problem asks for a concept that explains the interaction between these two factors, not one that focuses exclusively on either genetics or environment.
Step 3: Review the definitions of the options: Environmental determinism claims behavior is shaped only by environment; Behaviorism focuses on observable behavior and ignores genetics; Genetic determinism claims behavior is solely determined by genes; Epigenetics studies how environmental factors influence gene expression without changing the DNA sequence.
Step 4: Identify that Epigenetics uniquely addresses the dynamic interaction between genes and environment by showing how environmental factors can modify gene expression, thus bridging nature and nurture.
Step 5: Conclude that the concept best describing the interaction between genetic inheritance and environmental influences is Epigenetics, as it explains how environment can affect genetic expression without altering the underlying DNA.
