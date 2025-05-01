Which of the following is an example of social proof?
A
Ordering food based on your personal taste preferences
B
Selecting a meal because it is the cheapest option on the menu
C
Choosing a restaurant because it is crowded and many people are dining there
D
Deciding to eat healthy after reading a scientific study about nutrition
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of social proof: it is a psychological phenomenon where people copy the actions of others in an attempt to reflect correct behavior in a given situation.
Identify the key element of social proof in the options: look for a choice influenced by the behavior or opinions of others rather than personal preference or independent evaluation.
Analyze each option: ordering food based on personal taste is an individual decision, selecting the cheapest meal is based on cost, and deciding to eat healthy after reading a study is based on information, not others' behavior.
Focus on the option where the decision is influenced by observing others' behavior, such as choosing a restaurant because it is crowded, indicating many people are dining there.
Conclude that the example of social proof is the choice influenced by the presence and actions of others, which in this case is choosing a crowded restaurant.
