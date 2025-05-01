In social psychology, what is the primary role of the self in the socialization process?
A
The self acts as an active agent, interpreting and internalizing social norms and values during socialization.
B
The self only influences socialization in adulthood, not during childhood or adolescence.
C
The self passively receives social norms without influencing personal identity or behavior.
D
The self is irrelevant to the socialization process, which is determined solely by external factors.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of 'self' in social psychology, which refers to an individual's awareness of their own identity, thoughts, and feelings.
Recognize that socialization is the process through which individuals learn and internalize the norms, values, and behaviors necessary to function in society.
Consider how the self interacts with socialization by actively interpreting and making sense of social norms rather than just passively receiving them.
Analyze the role of the self as an active agent that internalizes social norms and values, shaping personal identity and guiding behavior throughout life, including childhood, adolescence, and adulthood.
Evaluate the incorrect options by contrasting passive reception or irrelevance of the self with the active, interpretive role the self plays in socialization.
