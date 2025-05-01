Which statement about social psychology is most accurate?
A
Social psychology focuses mainly on diagnosing mental disorders in individuals.
B
Social psychology primarily studies how individuals think, feel, and behave in social contexts.
C
Social psychology is concerned only with the biological basis of behavior.
D
Social psychology examines the unconscious motives behind all human actions.
1
Step 1: Understand the definition of social psychology. Social psychology is the scientific study of how individuals think, feel, and behave in social situations and contexts.
Step 2: Evaluate each statement by comparing it to the core focus of social psychology. For example, diagnosing mental disorders is primarily the domain of clinical psychology, not social psychology.
Step 3: Recognize that social psychology is not limited to biological explanations; it also considers social influences, cognitive processes, and environmental factors.
Step 4: Understand that while unconscious motives can be studied in psychology, social psychology mainly emphasizes observable social behavior and cognitive processes rather than unconscious motives alone.
Step 5: Conclude that the most accurate statement is the one that highlights social psychology's focus on how individuals think, feel, and behave in social contexts.
