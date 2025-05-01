In the context of early childhood education, developmentally appropriate practice emphasizes which of the following?
A
Using a standardized curriculum for all children regardless of their abilities
B
Focusing primarily on academic achievement and standardized testing
C
Encouraging children to learn only through direct instruction and memorization
D
Tailoring instruction to match the individual needs and developmental levels of each child
Understand the concept of developmentally appropriate practice (DAP) in early childhood education, which focuses on meeting children where they are developmentally and tailoring learning experiences accordingly.
Recognize that DAP opposes a one-size-fits-all approach, such as using a standardized curriculum for all children regardless of their abilities, because children develop at different rates and have unique needs.
Identify that DAP values individualized instruction rather than focusing solely on academic achievement or standardized testing, which may not reflect a child's developmental stage.
Acknowledge that DAP encourages a variety of learning methods, including play, exploration, and hands-on activities, rather than relying only on direct instruction and memorization.
Conclude that the core principle of DAP is to tailor instruction to match the individual needs and developmental levels of each child, ensuring that educational practices support optimal growth and learning.
