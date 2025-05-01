In the context of developmental psychology, middle-aged partners are more likely to view their marriage as positive if they:
A
focus primarily on their individual careers and personal goals
B
engage in shared activities and maintain open communication
C
spend most of their free time apart from each other
D
avoid discussing conflicts to prevent arguments
1
Understand the context of the problem: it relates to developmental psychology and marital satisfaction among middle-aged partners.
Recall key psychological theories and research findings about marital satisfaction, which emphasize the importance of shared activities and open communication in maintaining positive relationships.
Analyze each option by considering how it aligns with these findings: focusing on individual careers alone or spending time apart may reduce shared experiences, while avoiding conflict can hinder resolution and intimacy.
Recognize that engaging in shared activities and maintaining open communication fosters emotional connection, mutual understanding, and relationship satisfaction.
Conclude that the most positive view of marriage in middle-aged partners is associated with engaging in shared activities and maintaining open communication.
