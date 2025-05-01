Which term describes the behavior of young children who talk to themselves to guide their own actions?
A
Private speech
B
Social referencing
C
Scaffolding
D
Egocentric speech
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the context of the question, which focuses on a specific behavior observed in young children related to how they use language to guide their own actions.
Step 2: Review the definitions of each term provided: Private speech, Social referencing, Scaffolding, and Egocentric speech.
Step 3: Recognize that Private speech refers to when children talk to themselves aloud to regulate their behavior and problem-solving processes.
Step 4: Note that Social referencing involves looking to others for cues on how to react in uncertain situations, which is different from self-directed speech.
Step 5: Identify that Scaffolding is a teaching method where an adult provides support to a child, and Egocentric speech is an older term sometimes used to describe self-directed speech but is less precise than Private speech.
