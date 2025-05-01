A leader who wants to communicate a vision in such a way that it provides meaning will likely use which of the following approaches?
A
Transactional management
B
Laissez-faire leadership
C
Autocratic decision-making
D
Inspirational motivation
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of 'Inspirational motivation' within leadership theories, particularly in the context of transformational leadership, where leaders communicate a compelling vision that inspires and provides meaning to followers.
Step 2: Review the characteristics of the other leadership styles mentioned: Transactional management focuses on exchanges and rewards, Laissez-faire leadership is a hands-off approach, and Autocratic decision-making involves unilateral control without much input from others.
Step 3: Compare how each leadership style communicates vision and motivation. Note that only Inspirational motivation explicitly involves articulating a vision that provides meaning and inspires followers.
Step 4: Recognize that the question asks for the approach that provides meaning through communication of vision, which aligns with the core idea of Inspirational motivation.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct approach is Inspirational motivation because it uniquely emphasizes motivating followers by communicating a meaningful and inspiring vision.
