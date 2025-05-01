Which term refers to one's efforts to cultivate meaningful optimal experiences according to theories of emotion?
A
Homeostasis
B
Classical conditioning
C
Eudaimonia
D
Cognitive dissonance
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the key terms provided in the question and their relevance to psychology, especially theories of emotion and well-being.
Step 2: Define 'Homeostasis' as the body's process of maintaining internal stability, which is more related to physiological balance than cultivating meaningful experiences.
Step 3: Define 'Classical conditioning' as a learning process where a neutral stimulus becomes associated with a meaningful stimulus, primarily related to behavior rather than emotional experiences.
Step 4: Define 'Cognitive dissonance' as the mental discomfort experienced when holding conflicting beliefs or attitudes, which relates to motivation and attitude change rather than optimal emotional experiences.
Step 5: Recognize 'Eudaimonia' as a concept from positive psychology and ancient philosophy that refers to living in accordance with one's true self and cultivating meaningful, optimal experiences, aligning with the question's focus on efforts to achieve meaningful emotional states.
