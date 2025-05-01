In the context of health, which of the following statements is true of emerging adults?
A
Emerging adults are more likely to suffer from age-related diseases such as Alzheimer's disease.
B
Emerging adults experience the highest rates of cardiovascular disease across the lifespan.
C
Emerging adults typically have lower energy levels and slower reaction times compared to adolescents.
D
Emerging adults are generally at their physical peak and experience fewer chronic health problems than older adults.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of 'emerging adulthood,' which typically refers to the age range from late teens through the twenties, a period characterized by physical and psychological development.
Step 2: Recognize that emerging adults are generally at their physical peak, meaning their bodies function optimally in terms of strength, reaction time, and energy levels.
Step 3: Compare the health risks of emerging adults with those of older adults, noting that age-related diseases such as Alzheimer's and cardiovascular diseases are more common in later adulthood, not emerging adulthood.
Step 4: Evaluate the statements by considering typical health patterns across the lifespan, identifying that emerging adults usually experience fewer chronic health problems and have higher energy levels than adolescents or older adults.
Step 5: Conclude that the true statement is the one indicating emerging adults are generally at their physical peak and experience fewer chronic health problems than older adults.
