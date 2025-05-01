Which of the following traits define the authoritative parent, according to Baumrind?
A
Low responsiveness and low demandingness
B
Low responsiveness and high demandingness
C
High responsiveness and high demandingness
D
High responsiveness and low demandingness
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand Baumrind's parenting styles framework, which categorizes parenting based on two dimensions: responsiveness (warmth and support) and demandingness (control and expectations).
Identify the four main parenting styles: authoritarian (low responsiveness, high demandingness), permissive (high responsiveness, low demandingness), neglectful (low responsiveness, low demandingness), and authoritative (high responsiveness, high demandingness).
Focus on the authoritative parenting style, which is characterized by parents who are both highly responsive to their children's needs and highly demanding in terms of setting clear standards and expectations.
Compare the options given with the characteristics of authoritative parenting: the correct traits are high responsiveness and high demandingness.
Conclude that the authoritative parent is best defined by the combination of high responsiveness and high demandingness, which promotes a balanced approach to parenting.
