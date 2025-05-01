Which of the following best describes the tone of an article that expresses sadness and a sense of longing?
A
Humorous
B
Critical
C
Respectful
D
Melancholy
Step 1: Understand the meaning of 'tone' in the context of psychology and literature. Tone refers to the emotional attitude or mood conveyed by the author through their writing.
Step 2: Analyze the key emotional words in the problem: 'sadness' and 'a sense of longing.' These emotions suggest a mood that is reflective, somber, or wistful.
Step 3: Review the answer options and their typical emotional connotations: 'Humorous' implies light-heartedness or comedy; 'Critical' suggests judgment or disapproval; 'Respectful' conveys admiration or politeness; 'Melancholy' means a deep, pensive sadness often mixed with longing.
Step 4: Match the emotional tone described ('sadness and a sense of longing') with the option that best fits these feelings, which is 'Melancholy.'
Step 5: Conclude that the tone of the article is best described as 'Melancholy' because it aligns with the emotional qualities of sadness and longing expressed in the article.
