Which of the following best explains why fear can be alluring to some individuals?
A
Fear has no impact on physiological arousal or emotional experience.
B
Fear always results in avoidance and negative emotional states.
C
Fear can trigger the release of adrenaline and endorphins, leading to excitement and pleasure.
D
Fear is only experienced in response to real physical danger.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that fear is an emotional response that can involve both physiological arousal and psychological experience.
Recognize that fear triggers the release of chemicals like adrenaline and endorphins in the body, which prepare an individual for a 'fight or flight' response.
Consider that these chemicals can create sensations of heightened excitement and pleasure, which explains why some individuals find fear alluring rather than purely negative.
Evaluate the incorrect options by noting that fear does impact physiological arousal, does not always lead to avoidance or negative emotions, and can be experienced even without real physical danger (e.g., in thrill-seeking activities).
Conclude that the best explanation is that fear's ability to trigger adrenaline and endorphin release can make the experience exciting and pleasurable for some individuals.
Watch next
Master Emotion with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah