In the context of emotion, which of the following best defines the term "callous"?
A
Unenthusiastic
B
Immature
C
Unsympathetic
D
Impolite
Verified step by step guidance
Step 1: Understand the context of the term 'callous' within psychology, especially related to emotions and interpersonal behavior.
Step 2: Recall that 'callous' typically describes a person's emotional state or attitude, often indicating a lack of empathy or concern for others' feelings.
Step 3: Evaluate each option by comparing it to the psychological meaning of 'callous': 'Unenthusiastic' relates to lack of interest, 'Immature' relates to developmental stage, 'Unsympathetic' relates to lack of empathy, and 'Impolite' relates to manners.
Step 4: Identify that 'Unsympathetic' best matches the psychological definition of 'callous' as it reflects an emotional coldness or insensitivity to others' suffering.
Step 5: Conclude that in the context of emotion, 'callous' is best defined as 'Unsympathetic' because it captures the essence of emotional hardness or lack of compassion.
