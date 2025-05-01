In the context of emotion and literary analysis, what term best describes the author's attitude toward the subject of a text?
A
Tone
B
Plot
C
Theme
D
Mood
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the question is asking for a term that describes the author's attitude toward the subject of a text, specifically in the context of emotion and literary analysis.
Recall the definitions of the given options: 'Tone' refers to the author's attitude or feelings toward the subject; 'Plot' is the sequence of events in a story; 'Theme' is the central idea or message; and 'Mood' is the atmosphere or feeling created for the reader.
Identify that 'Tone' is the term that directly relates to the author's attitude, as it reflects how the author feels about the subject and is conveyed through word choice and style.
Differentiate 'Tone' from 'Mood' by noting that tone is about the author's perspective, while mood is about the reader's emotional experience.
Conclude that the best term to describe the author's attitude toward the subject of a text is 'Tone'.
