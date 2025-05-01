Which of the following is the most accurate statement about affective forecasting?
A
People often overestimate the intensity and duration of their future emotional reactions to events.
B
People tend to underestimate how strongly they will feel about future events.
C
Affective forecasting is generally highly accurate for most people in most situations.
D
Affective forecasting only applies to negative emotions, not positive ones.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of affective forecasting, which refers to people's ability to predict their future emotional states or reactions to upcoming events.
Step 2: Recognize that research in psychology shows people often make systematic errors when predicting their future emotions, particularly overestimating how intense and how long these emotions will last.
Step 3: Evaluate each statement by comparing it to empirical findings: the statement that people overestimate the intensity and duration of future emotions aligns with well-documented psychological evidence.
Step 4: Note that affective forecasting errors occur for both positive and negative emotions, so the idea that it only applies to negative emotions is inaccurate.
Step 5: Conclude that the most accurate statement is the one indicating people often overestimate the intensity and duration of their future emotional reactions.
Watch next
Master Emotion with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah