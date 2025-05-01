Which of the following statements about fundamental emotions is correct?
A
Fundamental emotions are innate and universal across cultures.
B
Fundamental emotions are only experienced by adults.
C
Fundamental emotions are emotions that are learned and are highly complex.
D
Fundamental emotions are unique to each individual and not shared by others.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of fundamental emotions: These are basic emotions that are believed to be innate, meaning we are born with the capacity to experience them, and universal, meaning they are recognized across different cultures worldwide.
Evaluate each statement by comparing it to the definition of fundamental emotions: For example, consider whether fundamental emotions are learned or innate, universal or unique to individuals, and whether they are experienced only by adults or by all humans.
Recognize that fundamental emotions are not learned or highly complex; instead, they are simple and biologically based emotional responses present from birth.
Note that fundamental emotions are universal, meaning people from all cultures experience and express them similarly, which supports the idea that they are innate rather than culturally learned.
Conclude that the correct statement is the one that describes fundamental emotions as innate and universal across cultures, distinguishing it from the incorrect options.
