According to Freud, fixation refers to a difficulty in the process of:
A
progressing through the psychosexual stages of development
B
developing a sense of moral reasoning
C
achieving self-actualization
D
forming secure attachments in early childhood
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that Freud's theory of psychosexual development proposes that personality develops through a series of stages focused on different erogenous zones.
Recognize that 'fixation' in Freud's theory occurs when an individual experiences difficulty moving past a particular psychosexual stage, leading to lingering focus on that stage's conflicts or pleasures.
Recall the main psychosexual stages: oral, anal, phallic, latency, and genital, and that fixation can result from unresolved conflicts during any of these stages.
Note that fixation is specifically related to problems progressing through these stages, rather than other psychological concepts like moral reasoning, self-actualization, or attachment formation.
Conclude that fixation refers to difficulty in progressing through the psychosexual stages of development, as per Freud's theory.
Watch next
Master Introduction to the Psychodynamic Perspective with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah