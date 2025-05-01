Which of the following individuals best illustrates the trait of extraversion according to the psychodynamic perspective on personality?
A
Sophie is highly organized, detail-oriented, and prefers to plan her activities in advance.
B
Maria enjoys attending large social gatherings, feels energized by meeting new people, and often seeks out group activities.
C
Liam tends to worry frequently, is sensitive to criticism, and often feels anxious in unfamiliar situations.
D
Ethan prefers to spend time alone reading, avoids social events, and feels drained after interacting with large groups.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the psychodynamic perspective on personality, which emphasizes unconscious motives, conflicts, and early childhood experiences influencing behavior and traits.
Step 2: Recognize that extraversion, from a psychodynamic viewpoint, is often associated with outward-directed energy, sociability, and seeking stimulation from the external world.
Step 3: Analyze each individual's description to identify behaviors that reflect extraversion, such as enjoying social gatherings, feeling energized by others, and seeking group activities.
Step 4: Compare the descriptions: Sophie is organized and detail-oriented (more related to conscientiousness), Liam is anxious and sensitive (related to neuroticism), Ethan prefers solitude (introversion), and Maria enjoys socializing and group activities (extraversion).
Step 5: Conclude that the individual best illustrating extraversion is the one who actively seeks social interaction and feels energized by it, aligning with the psychodynamic trait of extraversion.
