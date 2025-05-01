Which statement is false regarding physical changes in early adulthood?
A
Fertility is generally at its highest during early adulthood.
B
Peak physical performance typically occurs during early adulthood.
C
Sensory abilities such as vision and hearing are usually at their best in early adulthood.
D
Most individuals in early adulthood experience a rapid decline in muscle strength.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the context of physical changes in early adulthood, which typically ranges from ages 18 to 40, focusing on fertility, physical performance, sensory abilities, and muscle strength.
Step 2: Review the typical characteristics of early adulthood: fertility is generally at its peak, physical performance reaches its highest point, and sensory abilities like vision and hearing are usually optimal during this period.
Step 3: Analyze the statement about muscle strength, noting that while muscle strength may gradually decline with age, a rapid decline is not characteristic of early adulthood but rather occurs later in life.
Step 4: Compare each statement to established psychological and physiological research findings to identify which one contradicts the typical patterns observed in early adulthood.
Step 5: Conclude that the false statement is the one claiming a rapid decline in muscle strength during early adulthood, as this does not align with the normal physical development and aging process.
