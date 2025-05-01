In the context of developmental psychology, Aronson's jigsaw technique involved having elementary school children:
A
work in small, cooperative groups where each child was responsible for learning and then teaching a unique part of the overall lesson to their peers
B
complete assignments independently without interacting with classmates
C
compete individually to answer questions as quickly as possible in front of the class
D
rotate through different classrooms to experience a variety of teaching styles
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the context of the question, which is about Aronson's jigsaw technique in developmental psychology, a method designed to improve cooperation and learning among children.
Step 2: Recall that the jigsaw technique involves dividing a lesson into parts, where each child in a small group is assigned a unique segment to learn thoroughly.
Step 3: Recognize that after learning their segment, each child teaches their part to the other group members, promoting interdependence and cooperative learning.
Step 4: Contrast this with other options such as working independently, competing individually, or rotating classrooms, which do not align with the cooperative and interdependent nature of the jigsaw technique.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct description of Aronson's jigsaw technique is that children work in small, cooperative groups where each child is responsible for learning and then teaching a unique part of the overall lesson to their peers.
