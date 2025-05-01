According to developmental psychologists, nurture refers to which of the following influences on human development?
A
The process of natural selection shaping behavior
B
Innate abilities present at birth
C
Genetic inheritance and biological predispositions
D
Environmental factors such as upbringing, culture, and experiences
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the distinction between 'nature' and 'nurture' in developmental psychology: 'Nature' refers to genetic inheritance and biological factors, while 'nurture' refers to environmental influences.
Identify that 'nurture' encompasses all external factors that impact human development, such as upbringing, culture, education, and life experiences.
Recognize that 'natural selection shaping behavior' and 'innate abilities present at birth' are related to biological or genetic influences, which fall under 'nature', not 'nurture'.
Note that 'genetic inheritance and biological predispositions' are also part of 'nature', not 'nurture'.
Conclude that the correct understanding of 'nurture' is environmental factors such as upbringing, culture, and experiences, which shape human development through learning and interaction with the environment.
