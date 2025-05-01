Which term best describes the ability to understand and express one’s own emotions, which also allows individuals to experience empathy?
A
Emotional intelligence
B
Classical conditioning
C
Cognitive dissonance
D
Operant conditioning
1
Identify the key concept in the question: the ability to understand and express one's own emotions and to experience empathy.
Recall definitions of the given terms: Classical conditioning involves learning through association; Operant conditioning involves learning through consequences; Cognitive dissonance refers to the discomfort from holding conflicting beliefs.
Understand that the ability to recognize and manage emotions, as well as empathize with others, relates to a psychological construct involving emotional awareness and regulation.
Recognize that 'Emotional intelligence' is the term that encompasses understanding and expressing emotions and experiencing empathy.
Conclude that the best term describing this ability is 'Emotional intelligence' based on its definition and relevance to the question.
