If you suggest that smiling can make someone feel happier, then you believe in the ________.
A
facial feedback hypothesis
B
Schachter-Singer two-factor theory
C
James-Lange theory
D
Cannon-Bard theory
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept being tested: The question is about the idea that facial expressions can influence emotional experiences.
Recall the key theories of emotion: James-Lange theory suggests emotions result from physiological responses; Cannon-Bard theory proposes simultaneous emotion and physiological response; Schachter-Singer two-factor theory involves physiological arousal plus cognitive labeling.
Identify which theory specifically states that facial expressions themselves can influence emotions, such as smiling making someone feel happier.
Recognize that the 'facial feedback hypothesis' is the theory proposing that facial movements can influence emotional experience.
Match the correct term to the description given in the question, confirming that the answer is the 'facial feedback hypothesis'.
