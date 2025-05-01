Which of the following best explains why learning how to cope with losses contributes to emotional health?
A
It eliminates the experience of negative emotions entirely.
B
It prevents individuals from ever feeling sadness again.
C
It helps individuals build resilience and manage future emotional challenges more effectively.
D
It ensures that individuals will always be happy regardless of circumstances.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of coping in psychology, which refers to the strategies and processes individuals use to manage stress and emotional challenges, such as losses.
Recognize that experiencing negative emotions like sadness is a natural and unavoidable part of life, and coping does not eliminate these emotions entirely.
Learn that effective coping helps individuals build resilience, which is the ability to recover from difficulties and adapt to future challenges.
Identify that by developing coping skills, individuals can manage their emotional responses more effectively, reducing the intensity and duration of distress over time.
Conclude that learning to cope with losses contributes to emotional health by enhancing resilience and emotional regulation, rather than by preventing negative emotions or guaranteeing constant happiness.
