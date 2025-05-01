According to Kohlberg, which of the following is what advances a person's morality?
A
Cognitive development
B
Emotional intelligence
C
Social conformity
D
Physical maturation
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand Kohlberg's theory of moral development, which emphasizes how individuals progress through different stages of moral reasoning as they grow.
Recognize that Kohlberg proposed that moral development is closely linked to cognitive development, meaning the way a person thinks and reasons about moral issues evolves over time.
Consider the other options: Emotional intelligence relates to understanding emotions, social conformity involves following group norms, and physical maturation refers to bodily growth; these are not the primary drivers in Kohlberg's model.
Recall that Kohlberg argued moral reasoning advances as cognitive abilities develop, allowing individuals to think more abstractly and logically about ethical dilemmas.
Conclude that among the options, cognitive development best explains what advances a person's morality according to Kohlberg's theory.
Watch next
Master Developmental Psychology with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah