According to both Freud and Erikson, play helps children primarily by:
A
Accelerating their physical growth and motor coordination exclusively
B
Improving their mathematical reasoning abilities
C
Teaching them language through direct instruction only
D
Allowing them to resolve internal conflicts and develop social and emotional skills
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the theoretical perspectives of Freud and Erikson regarding child development, focusing on how play contributes to psychological growth.
Recall that Freud emphasized the role of play in helping children express and work through unconscious conflicts, which aids in resolving internal emotional struggles.
Recognize that Erikson viewed play as a critical way for children to develop social and emotional skills, supporting their psychosocial stages of development.
Compare the options given and identify that accelerating physical growth, improving mathematical reasoning, and direct language instruction do not align with Freud's and Erikson's primary views on play.
Conclude that the correct understanding is that play allows children to resolve internal conflicts and develop social and emotional skills, integrating both Freud's and Erikson's perspectives.
