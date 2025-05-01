Which of the following correctly matches a functional area of the cerebral cortex with its primary function?
A
The occipital lobe is primarily responsible for processing visual information.
B
The parietal lobe is primarily responsible for regulating heart rate and breathing.
C
The frontal lobe is primarily responsible for interpreting auditory stimuli.
D
The temporal lobe is primarily responsible for voluntary motor control.
Step 1: Understand the main functional areas of the cerebral cortex, which include the occipital lobe, parietal lobe, frontal lobe, and temporal lobe, each associated with specific primary functions.
Step 2: Identify the primary function of the occipital lobe, which is mainly responsible for processing visual information received from the eyes.
Step 3: Recognize that the parietal lobe primarily processes sensory information such as touch, temperature, and spatial awareness, but it does not regulate autonomic functions like heart rate and breathing.
Step 4: Know that the frontal lobe is involved in voluntary motor control, decision making, and higher cognitive functions, rather than interpreting auditory stimuli.
Step 5: Understand that the temporal lobe is primarily responsible for processing auditory information and is involved in memory and language, not voluntary motor control.
