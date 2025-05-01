Which of the following correctly matches a structure of the central nervous system with its primary protective structure?
A
The brainstem is protected by cerebrospinal fluid only.
B
The brain is protected by the skull.
C
The spinal cord is protected by the meninges only.
D
The cerebellum is protected by the vertebral column.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the main structures of the central nervous system (CNS) mentioned: brainstem, brain, spinal cord, and cerebellum.
Recall the primary protective structures of the CNS: the skull protects the brain, the vertebral column protects the spinal cord, meninges cover both brain and spinal cord, and cerebrospinal fluid cushions the brain and spinal cord.
Evaluate each statement by matching the CNS structure with its known protective elements. For example, the brain is protected by the skull, meninges, and cerebrospinal fluid, not just one of these alone.
Understand that the brainstem and cerebellum are parts of the brain and are protected by the skull, meninges, and cerebrospinal fluid collectively, not by only one protective structure.
Conclude which statement correctly pairs a CNS structure with its primary protective structure by considering the comprehensive protection each structure receives.
Watch next
Master Organization of the Brain with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah