Which of the following generalizations about development is false?
A
Development is a lifelong process that continues beyond childhood.
B
Development occurs in a predictable sequence of stages.
C
Development involves both gains and losses throughout the lifespan.
D
Development is solely determined by genetic factors and is unaffected by the environment.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of development in psychology, which refers to the changes and growth that occur throughout a person's lifespan, including physical, cognitive, emotional, and social aspects.
Step 2: Recognize that development is generally accepted as a lifelong process, meaning it continues beyond childhood into adolescence, adulthood, and old age.
Step 3: Note that development typically follows a predictable sequence of stages, such as Piaget's stages of cognitive development or Erikson's psychosocial stages, which describe common patterns of growth.
Step 4: Acknowledge that development involves both gains (e.g., learning new skills) and losses (e.g., decline in certain abilities) as people age, reflecting the dynamic nature of human growth.
Step 5: Identify that the false generalization is the statement claiming development is solely determined by genetic factors and unaffected by the environment, because psychological development is influenced by an interaction between genetics and environmental factors.
