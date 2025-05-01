According to Erikson, adolescents are in the stage of _____.
A
Identity vs. Role Confusion
B
Industry vs. Inferiority
C
Intimacy vs. Isolation
D
Generativity vs. Stagnation
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that Erik Erikson's theory of psychosocial development consists of eight stages, each characterized by a specific conflict that individuals must resolve to develop healthily.
Identify the age range associated with adolescence, which is typically from about 12 to 18 years old.
Recall the specific psychosocial conflict Erikson assigned to the adolescent stage, which focuses on developing a personal identity and a sense of self.
Match the conflict to the options provided: 'Identity vs. Role Confusion' is the stage where adolescents explore their independence and develop a sense of self.
Confirm that the other options correspond to different stages in Erikson's theory: 'Industry vs. Inferiority' relates to school-age children, 'Intimacy vs. Isolation' to young adults, and 'Generativity vs. Stagnation' to middle adulthood.
