According to Erikson, a toddler who does not develop a sense of autonomy may develop feelings of which of the following?
A
Guilt
B
Shame and doubt
C
Inferiority
D
Isolation
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand Erik Erikson's theory of psychosocial development, which outlines stages that individuals pass through from infancy to adulthood, each characterized by a specific conflict that must be resolved.
Identify the stage relevant to toddlers, which is the second stage called 'Autonomy vs. Shame and Doubt,' typically occurring between 18 months and 3 years of age.
Recognize that during this stage, toddlers strive to develop a sense of personal control and independence (autonomy) through activities like walking, talking, and making choices.
Note that if toddlers are encouraged and supported, they develop autonomy; however, if they are overly criticized, controlled, or not given the opportunity to assert themselves, they may develop feelings of shame and doubt about their abilities.
Conclude that according to Erikson, a toddler who does not develop a sense of autonomy is likely to experience feelings of shame and doubt, rather than guilt, inferiority, or isolation, which are associated with other stages.
